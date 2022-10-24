ST Full-time Report: Exclusive interview with Chris Froome | Can S'pore produce a Max Verstappen?

Dear ST reader,

Athletes train in pain, play in pain, sometimes sleep in pain. It is part of their world. To win four Tour de France titles, Chris Froome understands what it's like pushing his body to its limits. Read our exclusive interview with the British cyclist here.

Another man used to high speeds is Max Verstappen, the two-time F1 world champion. One of his karting peers was in fact, Singaporean race car driver Sean Hudspeth. Both competed in events across Asia and Europe more than a decade ago. My colleagues Kimberly Kwek and Laura Chia explore what it will take for Singapore to produce our own F1 driver.

Finally, the 2022 Singapore Premier League season ended last week with Albirex Niigata lifting the trophy and Tampines Rovers striker Boris Kopitovic claiming the Golden Boot award. My colleague David Lee reviews the year; Albirex's winning receipe, the struggles of Lion City Sailors and what's next for the Young Lions. Our final SPL Team of the Week is also out here.

Thanks for subscribing and see you next week.

I love pushing my body to the limit, says four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome

He will be in Singapore for the Oct 29-30 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.

READ MORE HERE

Will Singapore ever have a Formula One driver?

Promising drivers like Sean Hudspeth say journey is long and costly; lack of motorsports culture here a barrier.

READ MORE HERE

SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 28)

Check out our final starting XI for the 2022 season.

READ MORE HERE

In The Driver’s Seat: Tears of joy, and sorrow, in Austin for Red Bull

Their Austrian billionaire founder, who died on Saturday, would have approved of the sheer determination and fortitude his team displayed this season, writes David Tremayne.

READ MORE HERE

SPL review: Young and dangerous Albirex overcome the odds

The Japanese side have won the league 5 times in 7 seasons with a predominantly under-23 side.

READ MORE HERE

Loh Kean Yew’s revival a ‘great base’ for Paris 2024, says SBA official

He ended top-ranked Axelsen’s men’s singles record run of 39 straight wins in the Denmark Open q-finals.

READ MORE HERE

FAS considering disciplinary action after melee at SPL game leads to police presence

The match at Our Tampines Hub on Thursday involved Tampines Rovers and Tanjong Pagar United.

READ MORE HERE

On the Ball: Gerrard’s sacking at Villa takes him further away from Anfield

Great English players rarely make good managers, writes John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

Thai golf prodigy Ratchanon wants to be world No. 1

He made history in April as the youngest male player to win on a major Tour when he claimed the Trust Golf Asia Mixed Cup.

READ MORE HERE

