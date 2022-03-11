Excellent Proposal in Sha Tin opener

RACE 1 (1,600M)

5 Excellent Proposal has a stack of ability on his day. The return to 1,600m is a positive. The one to beat with no weight on his back and a good gate. 6 Cheerful Days is in his best form. He has five wins from his last six starts. A leading contender. 2 Healthy Happy should find the front and dictate terms to suit. 4 Champion's Way has claims. He is coming back to form.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

8 Mission Smart can turn his form around. He is a much better horse than his last start suggests. He can settle closer from the good gate. 1 Kung Fu Tea is stepping down in grade. He has the class edge on several rivals. 2 Apex Top did well first-up. He has class and should improve from that effort. 4 Seize The Spirit is always a competitor in this grade. He has drawn well and is favoured with leading jockey Zac Purton on board.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

5 Whizz Kid is chasing back-to-back wins. Expect he finds the front and tries to pinch this. He has the strong booking of Joao Moreira. 11 Proud Dragon is better than his record suggests. He has a powerful finish and the light weight gives him every opportunity. 1 King Land is on debut with Purton engaged. He is a threat. 2 Harmony Fire is having his first start at Sha Tin. He looks well placed to transfer his Happy Valley heroics to the big track.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

2 Hang's Decision pairs favourably with Vincent Ho. He has raced well all season and, although he is getting on in age, he still has a strong finish. 4 Right As Rain is closing in on his first win. 5 Robot Warrior has the ability but has struggled stringing together a few good runs at a time. Still, he is advantaged from Gate 4. 10 Eevee is improving. Do not discount.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

8 Fantastic Show has a powerful finish on his day. He has been racing well this term and is back to a more-than-competitive mark. 1 Brilliant Way is edging close to his first win in Hong Kong. He looks like a real talent who should give a good account of himself. 2 General Winner is racing well and is improving with each run. 12 Plikclone has race experience. He looks dangerous off this mark with Purton up.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 Turin Warrior is stepping down in grade. He has shown a bit of his ability before. Well placed, he can score. 3 Packing Treadmill was impressive on debut, winning nicely under Purton, who sticks with him. 8 Fun N Glory displayed an enormous turn of foot last start to grab third. Expect improvement again. 2 Birdsville is not without a chance. He is improving.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 Duke Wai gets his chance with no weight on his back. He can make good use of a hot tempo. 8 Master Eight is class. Although defeated in his last start at Group 1 level, he can bounce back for Moreira. 1 Hot King Prawn boasts the best record in the field. No doubts about his ability, just the hefty impost which can hold him back. 10 Voyage Warrior comes good during this part of the season.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

4 Super Winner is expected to roll forward and try his best to pinch this. He is a classy on-pacer. 1 Copartner Ambition has a stack of ability. The wide gate is a hindrance but he gets Purton to offset this issue. 8 Perfect Pair is in red-hot form at the moment and is a threat off his current mark. 3 Excellent Daddy has a bit of class. He is a chance from Gate 2 under Karis Teetan.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

11 Phoenix Light looks like a little talent on the rise. He was beaten on debut. But, before that, he showed plenty of promise in his trials. Expect him to bounce back. 2 Gallant Express won well last time. He gets his chance again from the good gate. 6 War Weapon has ability. Drawn well, he is a threat. 9 Double Six Pop is definitely a talent and might be worth taking a chance on at a price.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 The Golden Scenery has a stack of class. He showed it last time with a comfortable success over this course and distance. He can win again. 2 Master Montaro is a threat in these contests. He has drawn favourably for Purton. 10 Igniting should roll forward in a bid to offset the wide gate. He is a chance. 14 Captain Win slots in light with no weight on his back. Do not discount.