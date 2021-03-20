Excellent Proposal for Hong Kong Derby

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 Love Me More has trialled well and looks ready for his debut. 2 Summit Cheers is looking to remain unbeaten. Talented, he is the main danger. 5 Glenealy Generals is racing well. 9 So Awesome falls into a similar category. He is worth including.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 Fantastic Treasure won nicely on debut. With luck, he rates as the one to run down. 14 Voyage Star slots in light and has drawn well. He gets his chance. 5 Galactic can figure with the right run. 1 Enchanting Start is slowly coming to hand. He bears watching with Zac Purton engaged.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

10 Pakistan Friend can roll forward and play catch me if you can. He is on the up. 3 Vincy won well last start. With luck, he has a chance for back-to-back wins. 1 Charity Fun is a lightly raced talent. He has drawn well. 8 Above is next best.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 Charity Grace is unlucky not to have won more than just once. He is drawn to get all the favours under Purton. 3 Master Hero won well two starts ago. He can score again. 2 Everyone's Delight is coming to hand again, after losing form earlier this campaign. 9 Sparky Star is another who finished nicely last time. Watch out.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

10 Stunning Impact was a close second last start. He should go one better. 2 Leading Fortune has drawn well. He will be competitive. 9 Breeze Of Spring is consistent. He gets a handy gate and is worth respecting. 3 Maldives just needs to bring his form to Sha Tin to be considered a winning chance.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

6 Beluga closed in strongly for a close third last time. He has the ability to finish on top. 9 Kasi Farasi mixes his form but is a course-and-distance winner this term. He deserves respect. 1 Beauty Legacy is inconsistent. But, on his day, he has a powerful turn of foot. Joao Moreira will be on board. 2 Amazing Beats is next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

8 Courier Wonder could not have been more impressive when winning on debut by over five lengths. He can win again. 10 Armor Star can roll forward and contest the lead. He will give himself every opportunity. 2 Water Diviner has the class edge. 3 Regency Bo Bo is competitive on his day.

RACE 8 (2,000M) BMW HONG KONG DERBY

2 Excellent Proposal, the winner of the Hong Kong Classic Mile, shapes as the one to beat. He has given every indication that he is able to see out the trip. 4 Shadow Hero is a dual Australian Group 1 winner who has the class edge on this field. 13 Maximus has drawn well. He is likely to roll forward and get every chance. 5 Tourbillon Diamond is a one-time winner in Hong Kong. He has been consistent and will relish the extra 200m.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Fantastic Way is looking for his third consecutive win. He remains in Class 3 which suits. 2 Super Dobbin has a bit of class about him. With luck, he is a leading chance. 9 Marvel Dragon gets the services of Purton. He is worth respecting, especially if he rolls forward. 12 Simply Spectacular could not have been more impressive when winning last start.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

9 Master Montaro is a two-time winner from four Hong Kong starts. The added distance suits. 6 Reliable Team is consistent over this trip. He also has the race fitness to be competitive. 1 Beauty Smile is on the up. 11 Flagship Glory is racing well. He just has an awkward gate.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club