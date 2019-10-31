Ex-Team Sky doctor will admit to lying

LONDON • Richard Freeman, the former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor, will admit to telling "a lot of lies" and supplying banned testosterone to a senior figure in both organisations, an independent medical tribunal heard on Tuesday night.

During preliminary discussions held before the case is due to formally open next week, his lawyer Mary O'Rourke confirmed that her client would acknowledge he made false statements.

He will also admit to ordering 30 sachets of Testogel, a product banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, to be sent to the Manchester Velodrome used by both teams in May 2011.

However, she denied the General Medical Council's charge that Freeman's "motive was to obtain testosterone to give to an athlete to improve an athlete's performance".

She claimed he had obtained the testosterone at the request of Shane Sutton, the then head coach of Team Sky and British Cycling. Sutton, however, has denied the claim.

Freeman is facing 22 allegations in total, including administering testosterone and asking the supplier to falsely claim that the order had been sent in error.

He resigned from British Cycling in 2017 because of ill health after eight years with the organisation. But he could lose his doctor's licence if the tribunal, which is set to run until Dec 20, rules against him.

