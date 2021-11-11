Ex-shooter to head Olympians Singapore

Three-time Olympic shooter Lee Wung Yew was elected president of Olympians Singapore for a two-year term yesterday.

The organisation comprises representatives at the Olympics and has 150 active members. He takes over from veteran sports administrator Tan Eng Liang.

Paying tribute to the 84-year-old, Lee, who competed at the 1996, 2004 and 2008 Games, said: "He was my mentor and guided me so I really enjoyed serving as vice-president since 2019.

"He is a no-nonsense person and what has helped me is that we always have to find the best possible way to convince him that there are things we can do. He makes us think through a lot of things before going ahead."

Joining Lee, 55, in the executive committee are vice-president Koh Seng Leong (sailing), honorary secretary Mark Chay (swimming), treasurer Terence Koh (sailing) and members Joan Poh (rowing), May Ooi (swimming), Lo Man Yi (sailing), Colin Cheng (sailing) and Wong Yew Tong (athletics).

Lee said the group has plans to help not just Olympians but also all national athletes and said more details will be revealed later.

Former Straits Times sports editor Godfrey Robert had in a recent commentary called for the Major Games Award Programme and Athletes Achievement Award to be named after Singapore's first Olympic medallist, weightlifter Tan Howe Liang. Lee said the group would support it but it has to be done properly.

He added: "We also can't just constantly talk about the past. I also believe we should look at the present and future."