Ex-Games official nabbed after raid

TOKYO • Japanese prosecutors have arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of bribery, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said yesterday.

Takahashi was arrested on suspicion that he had received bribes from suit retailer and Tokyo 2020 sponsor Aoki Holdings, according to the report by Asahi Shimbun.

Prosecutors also arrested Hironori Aoki, former chairman of Aoki Holdings, along with two others in connection with the bribery case. The two other people arrested were not named.

Tokyo Prosecutors Office documents seen by Agence France-Presse accuse Takahashi, 78, of accepting bribes "with the understanding they were meant as thank-you money for the beneficial and preferential treatment" he had given Aoki. According to the prosecutors, Takahashi had a total of 51 million yen (S$523,000) transferred to the bank account of a company he runs.

Takahashi has denied any impropriety but when he served on the now-disbanded Tokyo 2020 board, he was reportedly considered a quasi-civil servant who was not permitted to accept money or gifts related to his position.

Investigators raided Takahashi's home and the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group last month. is a former executive of Dentsu Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Group.

The case is not the first time questions have been raised about alleged impropriety around the Games. French prosecutors launched an investigation in 2016 into allegations of corruption linked to Tokyo's Games bid.

The former head of Japan's Olympic Committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, stepped down in 2019 as French authorities probed his involvement in payments made before Tokyo was awarded the event.

In February last year, Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori quit under pressure after making discriminatory remarks against women.

