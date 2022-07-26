Ewe, Kellady, Pinheiro, Woodworth suspended

RACE 1, SUNDAY

Jockey Mark Ewe was found guilty of careless riding in that at the 950m, he allowed Bizar Wins to shift in, when not clear of Our Secret Weapon, who was carried in and checked Shanghai Star.

He is suspended one race day from yesterday to this Sunday.

Jockey Matthew Kellady was found guilty of careless riding in that near the 150m, he allowed Flak Jacket to shift in, while riding it along, when insufficiently clear of Olympia, who was carried in and checked Bizar Wins. As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, his one-day suspension will be from Aug 1 to 7.

Jockey Bernardo Pinheiro was found guilty of careless riding in that near the 100m, he allowed Lonhro Gold to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Shanghai Star, who was severely checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, his one-day suspension will be from Aug 1 to 7.

RACE 4

Jockey Benny Woodworth was found guilty of careless riding in that near the 150m, he made insufficient effort in preventing Golden Tiger to shift out, resulting in Eastiger being carried out across Voluntad, who was severely checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, his one-day suspension will be from Aug 1 to 7.