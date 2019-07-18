Ewan's maiden win a 'dream' victory

TOULOUSE • Australian Caleb Ewan never lost faith in himself and claimed a maiden Tour de France "dream" victory when he won the 11th stage yesterday, a 167km flat ride from Albi to Toulouse.

The Lotto Soudal rider beat Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen in a mass sprint with Italian Elia Viviani taking third place. France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

With defending champion Geraint Thomas - in second overall - and his Ineos teammate Egan Bernal also finishing in the pack, there was no change in the top three.

"I can't believe it, I've been close in the last four sprints and my team never lost faith in me and I never lost faith in my sprinting," said Ewan on the BBC.

"I knew if everything came together I could be fastest on the day and today I showed that.

"With 10km to go I was caught behind my teammate Jasper de Buyst so was at the back of the bunch but Roger Kluge came back for me and took me to Dylan Groenewegen's wheel in the last few kilometres.

"And once I was there I had some time to recover and had the legs on me to win.

"Since childhood there is no other race I've dreamt of winning.

"Watching in Australia, the Tour seems so far away - I can't believe I'm even here but to win a stage is a dream come true."

The 25-year-old follows in the wheel tracks of Mark Cavendish, absent from this year's race following his non-selection by the Dimension Data team, who was the last winner in Toulouse in 2008.

Ewan has now won stages in all three of Europe's Grand Tours of Italy, France and Spain.

The Tour continues in today's Stage 12, a 209.5km mountain stage from Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN