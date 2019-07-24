Ewan beats heat to earn his second stage victory

NIMES • Australia's Caleb Ewan claimed his second victory in this year's Tour de France when he prevailed in a bunch sprint at the end of the 16th stage, a 177-km flat-stage ride around Nimes yesterday.

The Lotto Soudal rider beat Italian Elia Viviani and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen, who took second and third places, respectively.

Ewan said: "To be honest I felt so bad today during the day. I think the heat really got to me and I was suffering so much and was about to tell (teammate) Max (Monfort) to go up to the front because I was really suffering."

The Australian revealed his strategy of visualising and rehearsing the final sprint in his mind, with temperatures of around 40 deg C.

He said: "I looked at this finish at the start of the day and played all the scenarios in my head.

"One of them was if I was too far back. I started sprinting before the rest of the guys, and it worked.

"It was such a big dream to win one stage and now I've won two. I can't believe it."

Defending champion Geraint Thomas took yet another tumble but escaped unhurt to stay 1min 35sec behind the overall leader, Julian Alaphilippe of France.

The Briton said: "I just had one hand on the bars and then the gears jumped and jammed and I got thrown off my bike on the corner.

"I knew the race wasn't on, so it was just, 'get back into the group'. It's just frustrating. Like I say, such a freak thing, but I'm all right.

Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal played down any fuss over Thomas' crash but noted the conditions the riders were competing in. He said: "To be honest, it was very hot. In the car it went up to 41, 42 deg C, so the guys must be very tired, especially the breakaway."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN