Everyone's Delight can please

RACE 1 (1,800M)

7 Lucky Missile was unlucky two starts ago and his latest effort showed that he is back on track and ready to peak. This contest appears suitable.

8 Success Allstars has claims. He draws well and should get the run of the race.

3 Wonder Win has returned this season in good order. The step-up in trip looks a plus.

1 Dionysus Collin should arguably be more than just a two-time winner. He can bounce back to his best in Class 5.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

12 Passing Fashion reeled off some sharp closing sectionals last time. He looks like he has taken a bit of time to come to hand but does appear ready to win. Alexis Badel hops up.

5 Charizard is racing well. He is favoured from Gate 3 after a ground-covering effort last start.

10 Viva Popcorn pairs favourably with Joao Moreira, who collected a four-timer last Sunday.

1 Seaweed Fortune won well two starts ago. The inside gate favours him well - as does remaining in Class 4.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 Telecom Rocket pairs favourably with Vincent Ho. He should get a charmed run from Gate 1 and, with even luck, his ability and race experience can see him over the line.

10 Ice Legend has more ability than his lightly raced record lets on. He is a strong win-and-place chance with no weight on his back. Back accordingly.

6 Great Harvest is coming to hand again. He loves the city circuit and Moreira's services command respect.

4 Charming Steed is coming to hand. Must include.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

3 Mission Bravo might be worth taking a chance on. He showed prowess in Australia over this trip and stepping down to Class 4 looks a positive. The inside gate should ensure him every chance.

2 Total Power does his best racing in this grade. He can atone for a luckless run last time.

1 Loyal Baby rarely runs a bad race. He is knocking on the door and another bold run should be expected.

4 Amazing News is coming to hand. He is on the constant improve for the in-form Caspar Fownes.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 Ahead A Head has a stack of potential. He did well first-up before being entitled to fade out after an awkward run throughout. He can bounce back.

6 Thunderstrike has shown ability on not just the dirt but also the turf. He is in solid form and, with the booking of Moreira, warrants respect.

10 Loriz is next best with the light weight.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 Sunny Star is nothing short of consistent. He has been giving them an almighty head start of late but, with a clean run late, he can thrash this lot.

6 Beauty Joy should be rolling forward early. He can control the pace and make this race his own. Still, concerns are there if he is pestered up front.

5 Solar Wai Wai is a course-and-distance specialist who steps out off a suitable rating.

8 Sunshine Warrior will be running on.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

4 Excellent Chariot is closing in on an overdue win. He is racing well and he rattled home impressively last time. With Karis Teetan on, expect yet another fast-finishing effort.

7 Equilibrium Turbo put in an eye-catching effort last start to finish sixth. He can do better with only slight improvement. Strong booking with Badel remaining aboard.

11 Seizing The Moment gets his chance with no weight assigned. He is a lightly raced talent.

9 Mercurial should find the front from the inside draw. He will look the winner at some stage.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

3 Everyone's Delight pairs favourably with familiar ally, Badel. He has more ability than his last two runs indicate, and it would not surprise to see him bounce back to form.

1 Amazing One Plus has a stack of class. He narrowly missed last start and is still after his overdue first win.

6 Gorytus is racing well. He closed off nicely last start.

9 Ready Player One is next best. He looks better than his record suggests.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

10 Let's Do It is progressing nicely towards a first Hong Kong win. He has a powerful finish and should be good value.

7 Majestic Star has plenty of ability. He can take another step forward following an impressive return last start.

9 Toronado Phantom is chasing back-to-back wins. The form is around him and, with Moreira in the saddle, he gets his chance once more.

2 Loving A Boom rarely runs a bad race. His consistency holds him in good stead.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club