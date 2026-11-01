European champion Mageean dies aged 34 after cancer battle

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Nov 1 - European 1,500 metres champion and two-time Olympian Ciara Mageean died on Sunday at the age of 34, just over a year after revealing she had stage four bowel cancer.

The Irish athlete announced in July 2025 that she had been diagnosed with the disease.

"At 6:30 a.m. this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones," a statement on Mageean's Instagram account said.

"A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed."

Mageean's career highlight came in 2024 when she won European 1,500 metres gold in Rome.

She represented Ireland at the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympics but was ruled out of the Paris Games with an Achilles injury a day before her opening heat.

Alongside her European title, Mageean won European bronze in 2016 and silver in 2022, while also claiming silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS