Ethan Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada

BUDAPEST - Canadian Ethan Katzberg took a stunning World Championship hammer gold on Sunday with a massive national record throw of 81.25 metres in the fifth round.

The 21-year-old had smashed his personal best by more than two metres in qualifying and looked as if he could not believe he had triumphed in the final.

Poland’s Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki took silver with 81.02, with Hungary’s Bence Halasz a crowd-pleasing bronze in 80.82.

Pole Pawel Fajdek, seeking a sixth successive world title to match the record of pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, finished fourth.

“I felt a little nerves coming in,” Katzberg admitted.

“But with the first throw, I gained some confidence and I was very satisfied with how I was progressing during the competition. I did not want to get too excited so I tried to keep myself calm.

“To throw a PB and become a world champion, that is absolutely a great feeling. It has not hit me yet.”