Error kept her hungry

BEIJING • Lindsey Jacobellis never stopped fighting even after being dogged for 16 years by a fumble that almost came to define her career.

In a moment that was instantly televised and endlessly ridiculed, the American was within metres of winning gold at Turin 2006 - the first time snowboard cross was included in the Games - when she fluffed a trick move and was overtaken at the finish line.

It was a monumental mistake to "style out" her last jump as she finished second, but although she has constantly been reminded of the fall, Jacobellis has not let the incident consume her, winning four more individual world championship titles and multiple X-Games medals since then.

Only Olympic gold eluded her - she did not even make the finals at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 - but the 36-year-old, who finished fourth at Pyeongchang 2018, refused to give up.

Yesterday, Jacobellis led from the front and crossed the finish line without taking any unnecessary risks, as she not only won the United States' first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics but also became the oldest American woman to win a medal at a Winter Games.

Wearing a big smile on her face, the women's snowboard cross champion was adamant that hers was not an easy redemption story but one of perseverance and grit.

"They can keep talking about it (Turin) all they want because it really shaped me into the individual that I am and kept me hungry and really helped me keep fighting in the sport," she said.

Jacobellis added that if she had won gold 16 years ago, she would not still be competing, revealing that she had been under enormous pressure at the time and had begun to hate the sport.

"I wasn't really having fun with it," she said. "There was so much pressure on me to be the golden girl. I'd won so many races going into it and it's a lot for a young athlete to have on their plate. This feels incredible because this level that all the women are riding at is a lot higher than it was 16 years ago."

On her long-awaited gold, which bumped the US up to 10th in the medal table, behind Slovenia but ahead of France and Canada on the fifth full day of competition, Jacobellis said: "I think if I had tried to spend (time on) the thought of redemption, then it's taking away focus on the task at hand, and that's not why I race."

Chloe Trespeuch of France, 27, took the silver and the bronze went to 24-year-old Canadian Meryeta O'Dine and, typically for the sport where camaraderie is king, they were both quick to share Jacobellis' joy.

"That (2006) is a very famous story in snowboard cross and to see her come home with the gold... it's honestly really cool to see," O'Dine said.

On the ice, Hwang Dae-heon claimed South Korea's first short-track speed skating medal here when he won the men's 1,500m in a tight finish. He was disqualified from the semi-finals of the 1,000m on Monday, although South Korean officials have since said they would file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport over that decision.

Short-track speed skating is extremely popular in South Korea and four years ago, six of the 17 medals won by the hosts came in the sport. The most dominant nation with 25 golds in short track had not won a single medal after three events at the Capital Indoor Stadium, blaming their poor results on alleged biased refereeing.

But Hwang finally got them off the mark, clocking 2min 9.219sec to beat Canada's Steven Dubois by 0.035sec - the tip of a blade - while Russian Semen Elistratov was a further 0.013 back.

China's Ren Ziwei, who had been seeking his third gold medal of the Games, was disqualified in the semi-finals for an arm block, although he has another chance to achieve the treble when he takes part in the men's 5,000m relay next Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS