Erasmus to appeal against two-month suspension

PARIS • South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been found guilty of misconduct by an independent committee for his hour-long video critique of the match officials during the British and Irish Lions series, but will appeal against the verdict.

Erasmus, who coached the Springboks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup title, was suspended from match-day activities for two months with immediate effect until Sept 30 next year, while South Africa Rugby was fined £20,000 (S$36,600), World Rugby said on Wednesday.

He was found guilty of all six charges brought by the governing body for various breaches of World Rugby Regulation 18 (Misconduct and Code of Conduct), which could have carried a much tougher sentence, for the video rant.

But the 49-year-old has indicated he will appeal against the verdict, as will South Africa Rugby.

"SA Rugby and Rassie Erasmus have noted the decision of World Rugby's judicial committee. Both parties confirmed they will exercise their rights to appeal the verdicts," a joint statement said.

"Neither party will make any further comment until the process is complete."

The Springboks will play their final game of the autumn international series against England at Twickenham tomorrow.

Although Jacques Nienaber has been head coach since January last year, he has made no secret of the fact that Erasmus continues to have a heavy input, from training to team selection.

However, the ban, if upheld, will have little material effect as South Africa are not expected to be in action after this weekend until July, while his match-day ban will not stop him from helping to prepare the team.

Erasmus was unhappy with numerous decisions by Australian referee Nic Berry in the 22-17 first Test loss to the Lions in Cape Town in July, and was further outraged when his efforts to engage with the official the next day were rebuffed.

He made a 62-minute video that was a critique of the performance of the match officials, including what he termed the "disrespect" shown to captain Siya Kolisi.

While the video was meant to be shown to only World Rugby officials and Berry, it got leaked on social media before going viral.

Erasmus was found guilty of making comments in the video that were "either abusive, insulting and/or offensive to match officials" and for bringing the game into disrepute.

REUTERS