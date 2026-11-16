Erasmus defends late changes to Springbok team

Nov 16 - Rassie Erasmus has defended his decision to change his entire front row hours before South Africa’s Nations Championship defeat by France on Friday, and did not rule out making more late changes when they meet Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Erasmus had originally named props Ox Nche and Wilco Louw, and hooker Malcolm Marx, to start against the French, but having seen the side their opponents picked, dropped the trio to the bench, bringing them on late in the first half.

The Springboks have taken to naming their match-day 23 early in the week, and several times Erasmus has made changes closer to the match once the opposition team is named, as he is allowed to do.

"We saw the team France had selected and looked at the players we were going to face," Erasmus told reporters after naming his team for Ireland on Monday.

"We probably could have made the changes when they announced their side on Thursday, but the regulations allow you to change the team the following morning before the game.

"We thought, 'Let's get Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Thomas du Toit and Gerhard Steenekamp out there'. Maybe we'll need them next year at the (2027 Rugby) World Cup, under pressure, starting a big test match for us against one of the best scrummaging packs.

"That was the thinking behind it. We wanted to expose those guys to that pressure and give them that experience."

While not against World Rugby regulations, some have questioned whether late changes are within the spirit of the game.

"If people are going to keep getting upset about it, then I apologise," Erasmus said. "But I'm not apologising for doing it. I'm apologising because you're probably going to keep getting upset about it!.

"If Ireland name a side on Thursday and that we didn’t think they were going to play, we might make some changes." REUTERS