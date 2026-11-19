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LONDON, Nov 19 - When conflict in the Middle East scuppered plans for a season-ending show jumping finale in Riyadh, organisers had four weeks to find a new home, rerouting more than 200 horses and 15 metric tons of hay to Verona for the €11 million ($12 million) Global Champions Tour playoffs that begin on Thursday.

This week's finale, which was due to take place in the King Abdullah Financial District in Saudi Arabia, will now feature teams headed by Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of former New York mayor Michael, and Marta Ortega, non-executive chair of clothing retailer Inditex, competing against Qatari royals and others in Italy for a share of the prize pot at the relocated event.

The US-Israeli war with Iran this year has disrupted the Gulf's busy calendar of events including Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference 'Davos in the Desert,' as well as the Formula E series opener, the Dakar rally and the Six Kings Slam, a high-stakes men's tennis exhibition.

"We were checking what the Six Kings were doing and they postponed it until the end of December," said Denis Monticolo, commercial director of the tour, who had been planning the show jumping event in Riyadh for almost a year.

"The decision to move away from Riyadh was a common decision taken with the local authorities and the local team. Logically it is not a good moment to host events in the region."

After pulling the event in mid-October, Monticolo and his team had four weeks to scout out a new location. Verona was the obvious choice because the Veronafiere exhibition centre had just held another major equestrian event, he said.

Instead of chartering two new flights for the horses, organisers could move them by road, and the pre-made venue would save on building stables and grandstands and more than 20,000 hours of labour.

It costs some €3 million to €5 million to put on a new event in Europe, and €8 million further afield, the Global Champions Tour (GCT) said.

"Here the timeline, dreaming, execution was one second because there was no time to make anything," said Monticolo. "You put all you can, your heart into a project, and you try to make it happen."

Setting up temporary equestrian events in some of the world's most historic locations is not without challenges.

Monticolo recalled flying to Miami in a hurricane to find four days of torrential rain and stormy seas had washed away sand from the arena.

"We found a situation where the event was totally destroyed," he said. "We postponed for two days and rebuilt everything in 24 to 48 hours."

Another time at Rome's Circus Maximus, the world's oldest known equestrian stadium, there was a protracted argument about what sort of trees the team were bringing to decorate the arena.

Ensuring ancient monuments are not damaged by the event is a big part of Monticolo's role.

Set up 20 years ago by Olympic gold medallist Jan Tops, the GCT is an elite series of jumping events in which international teams compete in some of the world's most distinctive locations like Miami Beach, the Eiffel Tower and Cairo's Pyramids.

Prize money in 2026 topped €36 million.

The tour has held events in Riyadh since 2022, with organisers planning to return next year. REUTERS