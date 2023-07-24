ST Full-time Report: EPL stars in town for football friendlies | Loh Kean Yew falls short in Korea Open final

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Some of the biggest names in English football will be in town this week for the Singapore Festival of Football. Tottenham Hotspur arrived early this morning and have brought their full squad, including England captain Harry Kane and South Korean star Son Heung-min.

Next, it was heartbreak for Loh Kean Yew at the Korea Open as he lost 11-21, 21-11, 21-19 to Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the men's final. Loh was chasing his first tournament victory since winning the 2021 world title.

Meanwhile, Singapore fencer Amita Berthier's hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been boosted by the arrival of a new coach, Tunisian Ines Boubakri. Berthier is competing at the ongoing World Fencing Championships and has advanced into the knockout stages.

