ST Full-time Report: EPL stars in town for football friendlies | Loh Kean Yew falls short in Korea Open final

Some of the biggest names in English football will be in town this week for the Singapore Festival of Football. Tottenham Hotspur arrived early this morning and have brought their full squad, including England captain Harry Kane and South Korean star Son Heung-min.
Next, it was heartbreak for Loh Kean Yew at the Korea Open as he lost 11-21, 21-11, 21-19 to Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the men's final. Loh was chasing his first tournament victory since winning the 2021 world title.
Meanwhile, Singapore fencer Amita Berthier's hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been boosted by the arrival of a new coach, Tunisian Ines Boubakri. Berthier is competing at the ongoing World Fencing Championships and has advanced into the knockout stages.
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min crowd favourites as Spurs arrive in Singapore
Tottenham will play local side Lion City Sailors on Wednesday at the National Stadium in a friendly.
On The Ball: Jordan Henderson’s exit leaves fans guessing on Liverpool’s next move
Jettisoning such a loyal and distinguished servant suggests a club in a hurry, writes John Brewin.
SPL Team of the Week
Loh Kean Yew’s title drought continues with Korea Open final loss to Anders Antonsen
The Singaporean world No. 8 lost 11-21, 21-11, 21-19 to the 16th-ranked Dane on Sunday.
Sprinter Shanti Pereira’s performances will inspire next generation, say former athletes
The 26-year-old won the sprint double at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.
Inspired by new coach, Singapore fencer Amita Berthier targets Olympic glory
She has recruited Tunisian Ines Boubakri, who won her country’s first ever Olympic fencing medal in Rio 2016.
Para-archer Nur Syahidah Alim earns Singapore a berth at 2024 Paralympic Games
The 37-year-old finished sixth out of 46 competitors in the women’s compound open category of the world championships.
Singapore golfer Sydnie Ng wins girls’ age-group title at FCG World Championship
In The Driver’s Seat: Magic needed for Hamilton to win, but Verstappen lands winning trick in Hungary
Such has been Mercedes’ fall from competitive grace in this new ground effect turbo-hybrid era, writes David Tremayne.
PTO Asian Open in Singapore to feature top-ranked male and female triathletes
World No. 1s Kristian Blummenfelt and Ashleigh Gentle will headline the men’s and women’s fields.
