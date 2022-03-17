EPL club ownership set to be tightened

LONDON • British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston on Tuesday called for a "more robust" approach to the test for Premier League owners and directors and said football could manage "perfectly well" without Russian investment.

Britain last week sanctioned Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich - described by the government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle - following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.

It has reignited the debate over the ownership of English clubs five months after a Saudi-led consortium bought Newcastle despite concerns raised by Amnesty International over Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

A fan-led review launched by the government has indicated that an independent regulator is needed to protect the future of key aspects of the English game.

Appearing before lawmakers on the digital, culture, media and sport select committee, Mr Huddleston said: "We recognise and the Premier League recognises that the owners' and directors' test needs further work, it needs to be more robust.

"I think we're at a turning point for English football. The fan-led review is pivotally important. We recognise there are failures in the structure and governance of English football.

"If it was all working perfectly we'd never have needed the fan-led review which will be pivotal because it will contain an independent regulator."

Russian billionaire Abramovich has had his British assets - including Chelsea - frozen but Mr Huddleston said he did not want the Blues, operating under a special government licence, to go bust.

"The action we've taken is precisely to stop that from happening because what we've enabled is for Chelsea to continue to operate and play and for staff to be paid," he added. "We are working with Chelsea and the fans that the measures we have put in place primarily impact Roman Abramovich and make sure he does not benefit.

"We want to make sure the sanctions hit those we intend to hit and not others."

The parliamentary evidence session was convened to examine the role of Russian money in both the ownership and sponsorship of football clubs but Mr Huddleston said there were "plenty of other" potential investors.

British property developer Nick Candy - a billionaire and boyhood Chelsea fan - has said he has funding in place to make an offer for the club and is in talks over the final composition of his bid consortium.

"Globally, there's a lot of money in sport and a lot of money in football and I think we can manage perfectly well without Russian investment overall," Mr Huddleston said.

Russia's clubs and national sides have been excluded from European and global football competitions, while several other sports bodies have elected to suspend the country's teams.

Mr Huddleston also suggested that individual Russian sportsmen like US Open men's singles tennis champion Daniil Medvedev may be asked to provide assurances that they do not support Mr Putin in order to compete on British soil.

When asked specifically whether Medvedev would be allowed to take part in Wimbledon this year, he said: "Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled."

Medvedev was in action at the Indian Wells event this week but as a neutral. Russian and Belarusian tennis players are allowed to play on the ATP and WTA Tours but not under the flag of their countries - Belarus was a key staging area for the invasion.

But WTA head Steve Simon has said that individual athletes should not be penalised for "decisions of an authoritarian leadership".

"We have never banned athletes from participating on our tour as the result of political positions their leadership may take," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG