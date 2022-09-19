Entertainer back in the spotlight

Smart sprinter Entertainer was in a never-say-die mood, after he got off the canvas, to score by the barest of margins on Saturday.

After stamping himself as owner Fortuna NZ Racing Stable's and trainer Mark Walker's most prolific winner in 2021 with six wins, the Zoustar six-year-old picked up from where he left off with another success in January 2022.

It was also a first win under the banner of his new handler, Donna Logan, following Walker's return to New Zealand.

But the 2021 purple patch was not duplicated. In seven subsequent starts, Entertainer left his connections wondering where the happy days had gone to.

However, a close second to The August in his last outing on Aug 14 left a hint of a possible resurgence.

Sent out at lukewarm odds of $38 in Saturday's $70,000 Class 3 race (Poly 1,000m), Entertainer franked that form with a tenacious fightback after Darci Bounty (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) snuck up on his inside to edge past him at the 200m mark.

Under leading apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli's strong urgings, he dug deep to get his nose back in front when it mattered.

Chicago Star (Benny Woodworth) ran a cheeky third, another 1/2-length away. The winning time was 58.92 seconds.

Logan said she had not waved any magic wand to get the spark back. She just used some common sense.

"Blake (Shinn) gave me the thumbs-up after he last rode him, and told me he goes too hot over further distances," said the Kiwi trainer.

"So we've pulled him back, put the earmuffs on and gave him a freshen-up. He seemed pretty happy.