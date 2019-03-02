Enrichment time ahead

RACE 1 (1,000M)

3 Hasta Luego is on debut, following an impressive trial win over 1,050m at Sha Tin. He's expected to make an impression under the hands of Joao Moreira. 13 Multimax is a winner of seven from 63 starts. Trained by Tony Cruz, he's already won twice this season and a third win would not surprise with Victor Wong's 7lb (3.18kg) claim. 8 Bella Baby ran an improved third up the straight 1,000m at Sha Tin last start. He'll take up a forward position on the speed from the inside draw. 5 Joyful Heart is on debut for the Frankie Lor stable. He finished third in a recent trial and commands respect.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

1 Striking Mr C gets a welcome drop back to Class 5. This will see him improve sharply for trainer Benno Yung. He's yet to record a win from 11 starts but has placed twice on the dirt over 1,200m, which suggests that he is capable of winning. 7 Jimson The Famous got his second win at start No. 49 in Hong Kong. He remains in Class 5, which is suitable and is in arguably career-best form. 9 Corre Rapido is winless from 20 Hong Kong starts, but in his favour is that his best form has been over 1,200m on the dirt - where he has registered three placings. 3 Adonis makes his debut on the dirt for trainer Peter Ho. He'll use the draw and be thereabouts.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

9 Care Free Prince scored his third win from 39 runs two starts ago. He'll make his own luck in the lead for jockey Victor Wong, in what is a tremendously open affair. 6 Ezra has slowly improved with each start. He'll be better with two runs under his belt and should relish the step-up to 1,400m. 2 Win Win has crafted an impressive record (3: 0-2-0) in his short career. He narrowly missed by a head at his latest outing and commands respect. 12 Hurricane Hunter will have to overcome the wide draw (14), but he's a winner already this season. The booking of Zac Purton again suggests that he has continued to hold his form.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

5 Perfect Pair narrowly missed by just under a length in his latest run over 1,200m at Sha Tin. He's given every indication that the step-up to 1,400m would suit and the booking of Moreira suggests that he is nearing a win. 14 Savvy Seven is much better suited over 1,400m or 1,600m. He's improved with the drop back in distance from 2,000m. With only 115lb on his back, he should get his chance. 1 Big Fortune is winless from 14 starts since arriving in Hong Kong from Australia, but the 5lb claim by Dylan Mo suits and he's expected find the early lead. 11 Chaparral Star is twice a winner at Sha Tin over 1,400m. He needs a lot to go his way but, if he gets it, then he should be flashing home late.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Prince Of Gems couldn't have been more impressive when winning on debut by 11/4 lengths. He was handed eight points in the ratings for that win, which will now see him carry the topweight of 133lb. Purton retains the ride and his raw talent should see him prove tough to beat. 3 Craig's Star was fractious in the barriers last start and was subsequently withdrawn by the stewards following a veterinary examination. He showed improvement across his two earlier starts and he deserves another chance in this, especially from the inside draw (4). 4 Happy Alumni is another who showed sharp improvement in his second start where he missed by 1/2 length. This is a tougher assignment, but he's shown enough to suggest that he will be competitive. 8 Empire Of Patch finished fifth in his latest run, but his performance was very impressive as he finished only a length off the winner. He's worth including in all exotics.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 Speedy King is already a winner in Class 3 on the dirt surface and shapes as an excellent candidate to win another. He should use the barrier (4) to sit on the speed for jockey Matthew Poon and, with the right run in transit, prove difficult to run down. 10 Goldie Flanker will need luck from the rear of the field, but his two second placings this season have been excellent. He'll be flashing home late. 5 Team Fortune has been competitive on the dirt this season. He notched up a hat-trick of wins on this surface in 2016. Although it was a while ago, he's shown that he is still capable of being competitive. The booking of Moreira enhances his claims. 9 Winning Supreme won two in a row on the dirt over 1,200m before fading to finish near the rear in his latest outing. He was entitled to run out of steam that day, as he was engaged in an early speed battle which clearly cost him any chance of being remotely competitive. He'll bounce back for trainer Me Tsui.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

3 Thrilled was very impressive in his Hong Kong debut, where he returned a narrow fourth for trainer Benno Yung. He was pestered in the lead by Eighty Eighty last start which arguably cost him the race, but his run was still full of merit. He'll get his chance to breakthrough at Hong Kong-start No. 2. 10 First Responder is another who has impressed in only two starts in Hong Kong. He's shown promise for trainer John Moore. 11 Aerohappiness got off the mark with a win on debut last season. Since that win he has gone onto register three placings from five starts. He'll push forward under Moreira and give himself every chance. 2 My Ally failed on the dirt last start, but he's one who will improve back on the turf.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

12 Better Choice made up much over 1,200m last start to finish second behind the talented Tornado Twist. This is close to the best Class 3 form line in Hong Kong and Better Choice should relish the step-up in distance to 1,400m. 10 Young Legend made a mid-race move to lead in his most recent run, which saw him fade to finish fourth. He'll be better if he has the last crack at them. Strong booking of Purton should see him finish inside the top three. 2 Kasi Farasi has only one win, which came over this course and distance. He didn't record a placing before his win, but he commands respect regardless. 14 God Of Dragon put in an eye-catching fifth-place effort in his latest outing. He's in the mix.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

2 Enrichment is already a winner over 2,000m and he's on a Hong Kong Derby path. He should get a nice run in transit under Neil Callan from barrier 7. 1 Waikuku is also one of the leading chances to win the Hong Kong Derby. He's a three-time winner over 1,400m in Hong Kong and, although he is yet to race over 1,800m, he's given every indication that it would only be positive. Last start, he won by only a head, but there was plenty of merit in his performance as he travelled three-deep without cover, before knuckling down to beat Good Standing, who is a Group 3 and Group 2 winner in Australia. 7 Savvy Six is bred to stay, being by Pour Moi, who won the 2011 Epsom Derby and is a two-time placegetter already this season. He looks a factor for trainer Tony Cruz. 6 Charity Go should make his own luck out in front and can't be dismissed.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Right Choice has crafted an imposing record (4: 3-1-0) in his four-start career. He must contend with the wide draw (14), but his raw talent and will to win suggest that he will be hard to beat again. 8 Roundabout flew home as a 41-1 chance last start to finish third behind Picken and Beauty Spirit. He displayed what appeared to be a return to his best form and the booking of Moreira indicates confidence from trainer Tony Millard. 13 Good For You is yet to win from nine attempts this season. He does however, have the runs on the board across his career and he is two-time winner over 1,400m at Sha Tin. 1 Invincible Fresh scored two consecutive wins in his first two starts this season. He's since struggled, but he should get his chance from the draw (2) with Matthew Poon's 3lb claim.

