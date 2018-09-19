Enjoy good food and rock to awesome tunes at ST Run

Whether it is a bite of comfort food or music to get your pulse racing, this year's The Straits Times Run on Sunday has got you covered.

No fewer than three acts will supply the entertainment en route for the event, which is presented by Panasonic.

Samba and rock band Baracuda Batacuda, made up of students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, will bring their thumping drum beats to the start and finish lines.

Runners across all three categories (5km, 10km, 18.45km) can also look forward to a line-up of warm and lively tunes from acoustic band PushPlay while running under the Merdeka Bridge.

Finally, those running the 18.45km will get to hear pop-funk fusion band RABCDE's rendition of familiar hits at Marina Barrage.

The food selection at the ST Run Race Village is not to be sniffed at too, with Japanese, Western and Thai cuisine among others.

Some vendors are even offering special run-themed fare.

Said The Foody Truck's Cindy Foo: " Our signature Tuna Italian Focaccia with Homemade Coleslaw ($7) is rich with B12 vitamins and high-quality protein to promote fast muscle recovery."

DAYS TO GO 4

YOU CAN STILL SIGN UP

Go to the ST Run festival's information booth at the OCBC Arena, Hall 1, from tomorrow till Saturday (10.30am to 8.30pm). There are three categories: 5KM: $50/loyal runner rate: $38 10KM: $60/$48 18.45KM: $70/$58

There will also be a breakfast giveaway for participants. Each will get either a muffin or a curry puff while stocks last.

The ST Run experience does not end at the finish line. After their race, runners can head for a cool-down session conducted by trainers from JR Fitness Studio, set to soothing music.

ROAD CLOSURES/ AFFECTED BUS SERVICES

SBS Transit has announced that 25 of its bus services - 7, 10, 13, 14, 16, 32, 33, 51, 56, 57, 63, 70M, 80, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 141, 145, 162M, 175, 195, 196 and 197 - will be affected by road closures for the Sept 23 event. They will skip stops along Collyer Quay, Crawford Street, Kallang Road, Nicoll Highway and Raffles Avenue from 5.30am to 10.30am that day. For more information , visit www.straitstimesrun.com

"Cool-down stretches are important to reduce heart and breathing rates, gradually cool body temperatures and prevent venous pooling of blood in the lower extremities, which may cause dizziness or possible fainting," said a JR Fitness spokesman.