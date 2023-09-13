England's suspended Curry to miss World Cup games against Japan, Chile

MARSEILLE, France - England flanker Tom Curry has been handed an effective two-game suspension and will miss the Rugby World Cup Pool D matches against Japan and Chile following his red card inside three minutes versus Argentina on Saturday.

Curry clashed heads with Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia as he attempted a tackle and was initially given a yellow card by referee Mathieu Raynal, which was upgraded to red after a bunker review.

The 25-year-old attended an Independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on Tuesday and was handed a three-match ban, though he will be free to face Samoa on Oct. 7 if he completes a coaching intervention programme, which he is almost certain to do.

England were already without suspended captain Owen Farrell and number eight Billy Vunipola for the Argentina fixture after they received red cards in warm-up games. Farrell will also sit out the Japan clash on Saturday as he finishes his suspension. REUTERS