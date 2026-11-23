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LONDON, Nov 23 - England winger Tommy Freeman has been named in a 37-man squad for Saturday’s Nations Championship third-place playoff against New Zealand after missing last weekend’s record 37-12 win over the All Blacks.

• Freeman had to withdraw from the starting lineup after a thigh injury in training and was replaced by Cadan Murley for the clash at Twickenham, where England's 25-point winning margin was their biggest against New Zealand

• But the Northampton winger is back in contention for a place in the rematch against the Kiwis, although Noah Caluori has been brought in as cover

• Caluori, from Saracens, is the only change to the squad, made up of 20 forwards and 17 backs

• Coach Steve Borthwick will name his team on Wednesday as England look to extend their winning run to six tests

• They take on the All Blacks again after both sides finished second in their respective sections of the new Northern versus Southern Hemisphere competition REUTERS