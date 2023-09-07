England's Curry, Mitchell and May start against Argentina

MARSEILLE, France - England flanker Tom Curry has been picked for their World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday despite not playing any rugby since suffering a hamstring injury in May, while there was also a surprise start for scrumhalf Alex Mitchell.

Curry, one of the stars of England’s run to the final four years ago, returns at openside flanker in the team named by coach Steve Borthwick on Thursday.

Jonny May, a late addition to the squad after Anthony Watson's injury, starts at right wing, with Elliot Daly on the left.

In the absence of the suspended Billy Vunipola, the only specialist number eight in the squad, Ben Earls packs down at the back of the scrum.

Mitchell, who was called up to the squad only after injury ruled out Jack van Poortvliet, starts at scrumhalf, with veteran Danny Care on the bench.

Owen Farrell's suspension opens the way for George Ford at flyhalf, with Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant in the centres.

Courtney Lawes will captain the team from blindside flanker while fellow international centurion Dan Cole is a surprise starter at tighthead prop.

Marcus Smith is among the replacements, covering the flyhalf and fullback positions despite never starting a professional game at 15.

England team:

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)

14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 73 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 19 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 59 caps)

10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 85 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 52 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 79 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 102 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 70 caps)

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes – captain (Northampton Saints, 100 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 18 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 3 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 82 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps)

20. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 21 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 90 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 24 caps)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 14 caps) REUTERS