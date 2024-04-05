England's Archer targeting T20 World Cup, says Key

LONDON - England pace bowler Jofra Archer could play in this year's T20 World Cup but will not play test cricket until 2025, according to England managing director Rob Key.

The 29-year-old has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury.

"The whole plan with Jofra is he is going to play white-ball cricket this summer," Key told Sky Sports on Friday.

Archer's England career has been plagued by injuries and he has not played a test match since the tour of India in 2021.

"Jofra's been out at Sussex's pre-season in India and bowled quickly out there. He bowled really well," Key said.

"He's now just gone back to the Caribbean, where he will play a little bit of club cricket, stuff like that.

"It's all about getting himself ready for that T20 World Cup. He'll hopefully play the Pakistan [T20] series (in May), but it's all fingers crossed with Jofra at the moment.

"We're taking it slowly so we get him back for not just a short period, but a long period."

The T20 World Cup begins in West Indies and U.S. on June 1. REUTERS