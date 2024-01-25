England to host Japan in November series

England will take on Japan in the final match of their 2024 November series at Twickenham as Steve Borthwick's side face former head coach Eddie Jones for the second time this year.

The RFU announced the series fixtures on Thursday plus a game that is yet to be confirmed.

It begins with England playing New Zealand on Nov. 2, Australia the following weekend and then South Africa before finishing against Japan on the weekend of Nov. 23.

England will also visit the Brave Blossoms in June in the first Test match between the two teams in Japan.

England last played Japan in Pool D at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, winning 34-12 on their way to topping the table. Japan finished third in the group, ensuring qualification for the next World Cup, with wins over Chile and Samoa.

Jones was named Japan head coach in December, having resigned from the Australia job after their worst ever Rugby World Cup campaign as they exited at the pool stage for the first time.

Borthwick, who took over as England head coach after Jones was sacked in December 2022, had been his assistant with England and in the Australian's first term with Japan from 2012-2015.