England set for physical battle with giant Boks

YOKOHAMA • Sam Underhill yesterday warned his England teammates there would be no place to hide when faced with the brute force of South Africa in today's Rugby World Cup final.

The openside flanker, part of England's "Kamikaze Kids" back-row combination alongside Tom Curry, said the Red Roses would have to "turn up physically" against the hulking Springboks if they are to be world champions for the second time since their triumph in 2003.

"They are a pretty big side across the board, in the pack with some good ball carriers, and a big threat at the breakdown," said Underhill, who was a massive factor in England's 19-7 semi-final win over the All Blacks. "Against Wales they counter-rucked pretty well.

"For any attack to function well, you need good speed of ball. A lot of what's underpinning a lot of aspects of the game is physicality. Get that right and hopefully, we will be able to dictate the game."

He also preached the importance of "accuracy", promising England would look to score tries in a repeat of the 2007 final in Paris, won 15-6 by the Springboks.

"It's all very well being aggressive but the key is to have control of that, and still do what you want in the game outside of just being physical," he said. "It's about picking your moments and being smart."

England, who remain the only Northern Hemisphere side to win the World Cup, can bury the memories of the nightmare of their 2015 group-stage exit for good if they complete a Tri-Nations sweep, having crushed Australia before stunning New Zealand.

Modern rugby is very much a 23-man game and the battle between Eddie Jones' eight "finishers" and South Africa's "Bomb Squad" could decide the outcome in Yokohama.

George Kruis, who will be one of the eight England replacements, believes they will have "a massive role" to play off the bench today.

"There is emphasis on the finishing side. From different experiences, I fully believe it, I fully buy into it," he said. "I see it as everyone has a role in that 23.

"We are confident in our bench, We know what's coming. It's about manning up and dealing with it."

