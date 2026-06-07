England seal 115-run win at Lord's in rain-hit test against New Zealand

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June 7 - England’s pace attack led from the front as the hosts wrapped up an emphatic 115-run victory over New Zealand in the rain-affected first test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Set 254 to win, New Zealand resumed at 55 for five after rain curtailed play on day three. England’s bowlers duly completed the job before lunch on day four, dismissing the visitors for 138.

Gus Atkinson picked up five wickets, while Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue picked up two wickets each, as the trio exploited helpful conditions to maintain constant pressure. Glenn Phillips offered brief resistance with a fighting 44 not out, but lacked support as wickets fell at regular intervals.

New Zealand, who were bowled out for 113 in the first innings, were left chasing throughout the game and eventually fell short of the target. The second test of the three-match series will start on June 17 at The Oval. REUTERS