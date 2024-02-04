England recover to beat Italy 27-24 in opening Six Nations clash

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 3, 2024 England's Chandler Cunningham-South and Theo Dan celebrate after the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 3, 2024 England's Alex Mitchell scores their second try REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 3, 2024 England's Jamie George reacts REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 3, 2024 England's Alex Mitchell scores their second try REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
31 sec ago

ROME - England recovered from a scruffy start and a 17-8 deficit to beat Italy 27-24 in their opening Six Nations game in Rome on Saturday, ending a run of four successive opening round defeats in the championship.

Italy flew out of the blocks with a Tommaso Allan penalty and a well-created try for Alessandro Garbisi and though Elliot Daly hit back for England, their new-look side looked disorganised, not least when Allan flew through for the hosts' second try.

Two George Ford penalties closed the gap to 17-14 at halftime, somewhat flattering for England, but they took control in the second period, starting when scrumhalf Alex Mitchell showed great determination to claim their second try.

Ford's boot stretched the lead and more aggressive defence kept Italy at bay until Monty Ioane broke through for a converted try in added time to earn Italy a losing bonus point. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top