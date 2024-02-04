England recover to beat Italy 27-24 in opening Six Nations clash

ROME - England recovered from a scruffy start and a 17-8 deficit to beat Italy 27-24 in their opening Six Nations game in Rome on Saturday, ending a run of four successive opening round defeats in the championship.

Italy flew out of the blocks with a Tommaso Allan penalty and a well-created try for Alessandro Garbisi and though Elliot Daly hit back for England, their new-look side looked disorganised, not least when Allan flew through for the hosts' second try.

Two George Ford penalties closed the gap to 17-14 at halftime, somewhat flattering for England, but they took control in the second period, starting when scrumhalf Alex Mitchell showed great determination to claim their second try.

Ford's boot stretched the lead and more aggressive defence kept Italy at bay until Monty Ioane broke through for a converted try in added time to earn Italy a losing bonus point. REUTERS