England reach 80-1 at lunch after Crawley falls early

SYDNEY, Jan 7 - England were 80 for one in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, still 103 runs behind Australia's first-innings tally of 567.

* Ben Duckett, who was 40 not out, and Jacob Bethell, unbeaten on 28, will resume their 76-run partnership after the break.

* Duckett was dropped in the slips on 38 when Cameron Green dived in front of his captain Steve Smith but failed to hold onto the catch.

* Zak Crawley was dismissed lbw for one by Mitchell Starc from the fifth ball of the innings, the fourth time in the series that England's opening partnership has failed to survive the first over.

* It was left-arm quick Starc's 29th wicket of the series.

* Australia were earlier dismissed for 567 with a first-innings lead of 183 over England's 384.

* The home side resumed on 518 for seven but England seamer Josh Tongue (3-97) quickly removed Smith for 138 and Starc for five.

* Tongue had Smith caught behind and summoned up another superb delivery to bowl Starc, often an obdurate tailender.

* The last batsman, Scott Boland, edged the ball to the slips off the first delivery he faced from Will Jacks, leaving all-rounder Beau Webster 71 not out.

* Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn. REUTERS