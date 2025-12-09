Straitstimes.com header logo

England paceman Wood ruled out of rest of Ashes

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - First Test - Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia - November 22, 2025 England's Mark Wood reacts REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Dec 9 - England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes following a recurrence of a left ‍knee ​injury sustained during the first Test in ‍Perth.

Wood will return home later this week to work on his rehabilitation and ​recovery, ​the team said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old's absence is a blow to an inexperienced England attack who were well handled by Australia's batters ‍at the Gabba, where the hosts won by eight wickets.

Wood was ​ruled out on the same ⁠day Australia confirmed stalwart quick Josh Hazlewood would play no part in the Ashes following Achilles and hamstring injuries.

Surrey seamer Matthew Fisher has been added to the ​squad and will link up with the group this week, having been in Australia ‌with the England Lions.

Fisher played ​his one Test during the 2022 tour of the West Indies.

England had Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson in their pace attack at the Gabba, with all-rounder Ben Stokes offering a fourth seam option and Will Jacks providing part-time spin.

Australia posted 511 in their reply ‍to England's first innings 334, with the tourists' bowlers frustrated ​for the better part of two sessions by the hosts' tail-enders.

Australia lead the ​five-Test series 2-0 and need only draw the ‌third match in Adelaide starting December 17 to retain the urn. REUTERS

