England need to fix batting to beat Aussies

ADELAIDE • Outplayed with bat, ball and in the field in the series-opening Ashes test, England have little time to regroup before the second day-night clash starts at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Changes loom after pace stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad were rested for the Gabba, a ploy that backfired as spinner Jack Leach was hit out of the attack and back-up seamers Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were largely ineffective.

Fixing England's batting in four days ahead of a second Australian pace onslaught is another task altogether, with captain Joe Root again left wanting for support in Brisbane.

Former England skipper Michael Atherton, in his column for Sky Sports yesterday, blamed the team's nine-wicket loss on their over-reliance on Root and how underprepared the players looked.

Root's decision to bat first on a grassy wicket after winning the toss in muggy, overcast weather did his batsmen few favours after they were left with virtually no practice due to poor weather.

Being skittled for 147 in the first innings was evidence of a lack of preparation for the ball's bounce at the Gabba.

"Managing the bounce on this wicket is something that we didn't do well enough," said Root.

"We nicked balls not because of lateral movements on occasions but because of extra bounce, playing slightly away from ourselves. Whereas, in our own conditions we don't face that."

England's opening combination remains a worry, with Rory Burns bowled for a duck with the first ball of the series and managing 13 in the second innings. His opening partner, Haseeb Hameed, squandered both his starts to be dismissed in the 20s, putting pressure on Root to carry the side's batting, a role he has been saddled with throughout the year.

The fitness of Stokes, who has just returned after taking an indefinite break in July because of mental health issues, is also under the microscope after he went wicket-less for the match and failed with the bat after a knee strain on day two.

England will not head to Adelaide bereft of positives, though, with pacemen Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood bowling with vigour and menace in Brisbane.

Selectors will likely drop Leach for Adelaide after he leaked nearly eight runs an over at the Gabba.

They may hope Anderson and Broad can prove the difference with the swinging pink ball, and the latter is expecting to come into the team after complaining to the Daily Mail about his opening Test exclusion.

"Over the past 12 months, Anderson and I tried to ensure we were as fit as could be in the current Covid climate, ready to go and available for all five Tests in Australia. I think we ticked that box," he said yesterday.

"I've been left out on numerous occasions and sometimes, it comes as a real surprise. This was less of a surprise.... But England selection isn't in the hands of players.

"Our job now, with four matches to go, is to be ready for the next of the series in Adelaide."

However, even their expected return may not be enough to stop a team who have won all eight of their day-night Tests since the format's debut in 2015.

Australia's record after winning Ashes Tests in Brisbane will also deflate optimistic England fans. The last time the hosts lost an Ashes series after winning in Brisbane was the 1954-55 one.

