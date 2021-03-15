England make World Cup statement

LONDON • England coach Eddie Jones said his side had stolen a march on 2023 World Cup hosts France after Maro Itoje's late try sealed a come-from-behind 23-20 victory over Les Bleus in the Six Nations on Saturday.

England's win ended France's hopes of a Grand Slam as the reigning champions bounced back from their 40-24 defeat by leaders Wales last time out. Itoje's try four minutes from time ensured victory, with the lock forcing his way over for a score confirmed by the television match official.

"They're being described as the best team in the world," said Jones of France. "And we said to our players before the game we're going to be racing them to the (2023) World Cup. They are a good team, they're developing, we're developing, and it's going to be a good race between the two of us. And we got a bit of a start on it today."

Defeats by Scotland and Wales had effectively ended England's hopes of a successful Six Nations title defence and another loss looked on the cards on Saturday.

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont scored the opening try in just the second minute, with teammate Damian Penaud also crossing before half-time.

But wing Anthony Watson marked his 50th England cap with a try and captain Owen Farrell's boot kept the hosts in the game before Itoje capitalised on his side's increasing forward dominance in the 76th minute.

The win was also a reward for England's improved discipline.

Having conceded 41 penalties in the opening three rounds, with Itoje a prime culprit, they did not get on the wrong side of referee Andrew Brace until the 25th minute here.

"Too many things went against us (in the Wales match), including our discipline and obviously, that was a big positive today," Farrell said. "When we don't give away as many penalties like that, we get a lot more of the ball, a lot more control over the game."

England complete their Six Nations campaign away to Ireland on Saturday and they want to end the competition on a high.

"We're so disappointed we can't defend our trophy so we want to make sure we finish the competition with a good feeling about where we're going," Jones added.

Wales are within one step of a Grand Slam after scoring seven tries in a 48-7 thrashing of Italy in Rome on Saturday but France stand in their way this weekend.

Wayne Pivac's men are in the running for a second title in three years as they build towards the World Cup. A win at the Stade de France will make their rivals take notice but the Wales coach admitted playing Les Bleus away would be "a different proposition".

"We know we're in for a massive, massive game and challenge," said Pivac.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE