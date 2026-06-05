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England lead by 27 after Robinson's five-wicket haul at Lord's

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Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2026 England's Ollie Robinson celebrates a five-wicket haul after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2026 England's Ollie Robinson celebrates a five-wicket haul after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

REUTERS

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LONDON, June 5 - England established a 27-run first-innings lead after New Zealand were bowled out for 113 in the first session of day two of the opening test at Lord's on Friday.

• New Zealand resumed on 61-6 after Ollie Robinson marked his return to England’s test side with a four-wicket haul on day one.

• Glenn Phillips was bowled for 34 by Josh Tongue in the second over of the day.

• Tongue (3-40) bowled Nathan Smith (15) in his next over.

• Matt Henry came out to bat despite suffering back spasms on day one and was bowled for a duck by Robinson, who finished with a five-wicket haul (5-39) to earn a place on the Lord's honours board.

• Kyle Jamieson, who also took five wickets in the first innings, was unbeaten on 38 off 29 in an entertaining knock that featured three sixes. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.