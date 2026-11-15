England have injured trio back for All Blacks clash

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Rugby Union - Nations Championship - England v Australia - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - November 8, 2026 England's Ollie Chessum scores their second try Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

LONDON, Nov 15 - England starters Seb Atkinson, Ollie Chessum and George Furbank have all been cleared to train again ahead of next Saturday's Nations Championship clash against New Zealand.

The trio were injured in the 45–22 victory over Australia at the start of the month's programme and missed Saturday's 78-15 victory over Japan, England's record score in the fixture.

Uncapped Harlequins flanker Jack Kenningham has also been called up to a 36-man squad in place of the injured Tom Curry, the Rugby Football Union said on Sunday.

A win over New Zealand would give England a chance of finishing top of the Northern Hemisphere section and taking a place in the November 29 final of the inaugural competition. REUTERS