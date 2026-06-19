England frustrate New Zealand as Fisher leads last-wicket stand

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Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 19, 2026 England's Matthew Fisher celebrates after reaching his half century Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, June 19 - England tail-ender Matthew Fisher made a defiant unbeaten half-century to frustrate New Zealand and help his side to 291 all out at lunch on day three of the second test on Friday, a deficit of 100. Earlier New Zealand's Matt Henry had taken three quick wickets as the visitors sought to wrap up the England innings.

• England began the day on 226-6 in reply to New Zealand's 391 all out and facing a sizeable first innings deficit.

• New Zealand quick bowler Matthew Henry removed Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue in quick succession to claim a five-wicket haul and leave England reeling on 238-9.

• Fisher dug deep though, and in partnership with debutant Sonny Baker at number 10, helped England close in on 300.

• Fisher played sensibly to reach his 50 off 76 balls.

• Sonny Baker was last man out for four, just before the interval.

• England lead the three-match series 1-0. REUTERS