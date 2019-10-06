England first into last 8

TOKYO • England coach Eddie Jones said his focus was on beating an "impressive" France in their final Pool C game, insisting there was no temptation to rest players with a Rugby World Cup quarter-final spot secured.

England became the first team to advance yesterday with a comfortable but not faultless 39-10 six-try win over Argentina. But he refused to look ahead to a potential last-eight clash against either Wales or Australia, who overcame a sloppy start to crush Uruguay 45-10 earlier in Pool D.

"We're just worried about France next week. It's qualification for the quarter-finals but our emphasis is just on getting better each game," said the Australian.

France can also advance with a win over Tonga today and that would set up a "Le Crunch" in Yokohama next Saturday with the winners topping the pool.

"No, no, no," said Jones, when asked if he would rotate players. "As I said, we're building. We want to get better next week. We'll have a look at selection, pick the best 23 to get better next week."

He was pleased to get through a "banana slip" game against Argentina, who lost Tomas Lavanini after a red card for a high tackle.

A side down to 14 men can sharpen their focus and make the other team impatient, said Jones, noting that England had beaten Argentina 27-14 in 2016 despite the sending-off of full-back Elliot Daly after 20 minutes.

"You've got to be careful, so I was really pleased with the leadership of the team," he said.

4

England have scored 27 tries and conceded just two in their past four Rugby World Cup games, crossing for four or more tries in each - something they had never managed for more than two games before this run.

Turning to next week, he highlighted some traditional French flair shown in patches in Les Bleus' narrow 23-21 win over Argentina last month.

"They were impressive. They played some good rugby, couple of great unstructured tries at the start of the game," he said.

The set piece is "always challenging against France", who he added were "a particularly big team".

"We're going to have to work hard defensively next week against them," he stressed.

Jones bristled when reminded that two of England's wins have been against relatively weak teams - United States and Tonga.

"We can only play who they put in front of us. Obviously it's going to get tougher," he said. "We haven't played to our best yet, which is good because that's what the competition is about."

The coach had the luxury of 31 fit players to pick from and dismissed concerns over Billy Vunipola, saying the ankle injury that forced the No. 8 out at half-time was not "too serious".

Hosts Japan moved to the brink of their first-ever quarter-final with a 38-19 Pool A win over Samoa.

Kotaro Matsushima scored a bonus-point try deep into stoppage time as they topped the pool on 14 points with Scotland left to play. Ireland, whom Japan upset last week, are second on 11 points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS