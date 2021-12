England fined, docked points for slow over rate

BRISBANE • England have been fined their entire match fees and docked five World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow rate of overs during their nine-wicket defeat by Australia in the first Ashes Test, cricket's world governing body said yesterday.

Joe Root's side were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee David Boon imposing the sanction.

Players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, while the team is penalised one point for each over short.

The International Cricket Council added that Australian batsman Travis Head, who scored a 152, was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for using bad language in the 77th over of their first innings on Thursday, when he was beaten by a ball from England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The audible obscenity was picked up by the stump microphones.

One demerit point was also added to Head's disciplinary record after his first offence in a 24-month period.

When a player attains four or more demerit points in a two-year period, they are converted into suspension points that could bring a ban.

REUTERS