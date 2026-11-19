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England change nine for New Zealand test as Pollock drops to bench

Nov 19 - England have made nine changes to their side for the crunch Nations Championship clash with New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, with Fin Smith taking over at flyhalf and Henry Pollock dropping to the bench.

• Jack van Poortvliet will partner Smith in the halfback positions, with Seb Atkinson and Henry Slade the centre pairing

• Will Joseph keeps his place on the wing and is in a back three with Tommy Freeman and fullback George Furbank

• Jamie George is at hooker with props Fin Baxter and Joe Heyes either side of him, while the second row is made up of captain Maro Itoje and Alex Coles

• Ollie Chessum and Ben Curry are the two flankers, with Ben Earl at number eight

• "We know the quality New Zealand have in their team. We've prepared for the very best version of them, knowing the challenge they will bring and the level we'll need to reach to get the result we want," coach Steve Borthwick said

• England are in second place in the northern hemisphere table, one point behind France, who host Argentina on Saturday

Team: 15-George Furbank, 14-Tommy Freeman, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Seb Atkinson, 11-Will Joseph, 10-Fin Smith, 9-Jack van Poortvliet, 8-Ben Earl, 7-Ben Curry, 6-Ollie Chessum, 5-Alex Coles, 4-Maro Itoje (captain), 3-Joe Heyes, 2-Jamie George, 1-Fin Baxter

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Will Stuart, 19-George Martin, 20-Greg Fisilau, 21-Henry Pollock, 22-Ben Spencer, 23-Marcus Smith REUTERS