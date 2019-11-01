England can still play better

TOKYO • England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to "play with no fear" against South Africa in tomorrow's Rugby World Cup final, despite their history of physical intimidation.

The Springboks have played to their physically imposing forward strength, most notably in grinding out a 19-16 semi-final win over Wales to take them to the showpiece match in Yokohama.

But England can similarly boast of plenty of power up front, and Jones' players can switch it up too, having played more expansively in their knockout wins over Australia and New Zealand.

"We've had four years to prepare for this game," he told reporters after naming an unchanged starting XV for the final.

"We've got good tactical clarity about how we want to play, we're fit. So on Saturday, just get out there and play the game."

Jones will stick by George Ford at fly-half with his captain Owen Farrell at outside centre, while Kyle Sinckler has been passed fit to continue at tight-head prop. The only change will be on the bench with Ben Spencer replacing the injured Willi Heinz.

Having been the Springboks' technical adviser when they beat England at the 2007 World Cup final in Paris, the Australian knows the opposition better than most.

And Jones has warned his players they would have to match their rivals' aggression.

"We know South Africa aren't going to give us the game, they are going to come hard," he said. "They have got a history of being the most physically intimidating team in the world, so we've got to take that away from them."

The Red Roses, who are seeking their second world crown, are now the top-ranked side with South Africa second. But Jones insisted that was of "no concern" when the final gets underway.

He added: "We've done all the preparation in terms of on-field stuff. We'll make sure the mental side of it builds up from now."

Asked about coping with rising expectations, he insisted this final had been a four-year project in the making, saying: "There has been no higher expectation than within the team.

"We started out the first day wanting to be the best team in the world. So that's where we wanted to go.

"Three weeks ago, we were hopeless, I was going to get the sack, Owen couldn't kick a goal. So we don't tend to listen to that noise."

Referencing their 2016 Grand Slam win that was secured by their 31-21 Six Nations Test victory in France, Jones called it a "great lesson" for this week ahead of the biggest game of his career.

"We have to go out there and make the game, take the game to South Africa," he said.

"Where can we take our game to? What level can we take our game to? We can definitely play better. The players know that.

"That simple approach for us has worked. It frees us up, allows us to play with a discipline, but also a freedom to use the skills in the team so that's why we feel like we are ready to go on Saturday."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN