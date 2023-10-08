England call up Underhill to replace injured Willis

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v Australia - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 13, 2021 England&#039;s Sam Underhill reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LILLE, France - England have called up Bath flanker Sam Underhill to replace the injured Jack Willis in their World Cup squad, the RFU said on Sunday.

Willis was ruled out after injuring his neck in last week's win over Chile.

Underhill, who was one of England's star performers in the 2019 World Cup, was cut from coach Steve Borthwick's wider training squad in July.

He will join the squad in Lille on Sunday and then take part in the preparations for next weekend's quarter-final in Marseille. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top