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Nov 21 - England have given a first international call-up to Durham opener Ben McKinney, who will replace the injured Jacob Bethell in the squad for their Test tour of South Africa starting next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

• The 22-year-old McKinney, an attacking left-hander, will provide top-order cover for the injured Bethell, having moved ahead of Ollie Pope as England's reserve batter since the 3-0 series win over Pakistan

• Bethell will miss the South Africa tour due to knee surgery. The 23-year-old injured his right knee and had been expected to return during England's ongoing white-ball tour of Australia, but was ruled out last week following a setback in training

• The three-Test series starts on December 17, with three one-day internationals to follow in January. REUTERS