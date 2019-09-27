England are 'pretty good'

KOBE • Eddie Jones' England were supposed to be footsore and weary only 96 hours after their opening 35-3 win over Tonga.

Instead, their forwards had far too much in the tank to outclass the United States yesterday en route to their second convincing Pool C win of this Rugby World Cup.

The world No. 3 side got the job done with a 45-7 bonus-point victory even if they made heavy work of it at times against a determined Eagles side, 10 spots below them in the world rankings.

With just a four-day turnaround after Tonga, Jones made 10 changes but was rewarded with seven tries to the Americans' one in humid conditions at a packed Kobe Misaki Stadium.

England skipper and Player of the Match George Ford scored a try and contributed 15 points, the highest single-game tally so far.

He praised his team for a "good win", adding: "We had to work for it. The US were a really physical, passionate team, so we had to earn that win."

Time and again, England's opponents had no answer to their close-range driving game and only a clearly slippery ball prevented the 2003 champions from running riot.

Besides Ford, Billy Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie also scored tries before the break, with winger Joe Cokanasiga grabbing a brace and Ruaridh McConnochie and Lewis Ludlam also crossing in the second half.

American flanker John Quill then became the first player to be sent off at this World Cup when he was shown a red card in the 70th minute for a shoulder charge to the head of Owen Farrell. But the Eagles never gave up and replacement Bryce Campbell finally got them on the scoreboard after the final gong.

Said Jones: "Two games with 10 points, no major injuries. Owen just has half his nose missing. Apart from that, pretty good."

US coach Gary Gold was not pleased at all, saying on BBC Radio: "It was a very poor performance and England were very good. They are deserved winners but we weren't very good.

"They pinned us in our own half and did not give us an opportunity to play. We need to improve every aspect of our game."

The Americans next play France in Fukuoka on Wednesday, while England face Argentina in Tokyo on Oct 5.

In Pool B, Italy bagged their second bonus-point win in as many games with a 48-7 victory over Canada in Fukuoka.

It was not a perfect performance as Italy slipped at times from flair and finesse to sloppy, but they still dominated with seven tries to one.

Their strong start, including a 45-22 win over Namibia, showed their intention to reach the last eight for the first time, but they still have to face champions New Zealand and South Africa.

