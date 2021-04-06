Endless waiting a tough test for Olympic hopefuls

Freida Lim is about to fall elegantly from the rafters. Her wrists are wrapped for the collision of her 10m drop. Her big toes are taped because the roughness of the platform has peeled off some of her skin.

National head coach Li Peng watches and after every dive he semaphores his comments. There is no perfect in sport yet athletes like Lim practise every day to find some version of it. Then they want to show it off.