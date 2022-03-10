End the day with Naval Guard

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(2) COUNT PABLO is having his third run after being gelded. He will make them gallop.

(9) LADY OSIER ran below form last time when trying blinkers. The blinkers are off.

(1) FORGOTTEN TIME is running well. He tries this distance again and will not be far back at the final reckoning.

(6) RA'ED and (3) CHOICE ASSORTED should do their best to fill the other places.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(6) VASILIKOS is improving with more racing and should be involved in the finish.

(2) EAST COAST will enjoy the longer trip and should make his presence felt.

(3) ELIJAH BLUE was blowing on debut but will come on.

(5) VANTAGE POINT lost form after a maiden win. Can place in this.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) FASHIONIGMA could escape the maidens and have her consistency rewarded. This is not a strong field.

(5) TOTO'S DREAM needed her last run and could finally pose a creditable challenge.

(2) ARABIAN SKY has been disappointing but could put her best foot forward.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) MARADIVA needed his first run as a gelding and should be thereabouts.

(12) DOUBLE MAGIC found support on debut but finished well behind (3) FULLIAUTOMATIX. He could, however, come on over the mile.

(5) EARL OF CARDIGAN is running close up and could make the frame.

(13) FLOREANA ISLAND has ability but comes off a lengthy lay-off and could need it.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) MUFASA returns from a break and has yet to finish out the money. He will be in the mix. (3) RETALLICK and (4) SEEMYVISION are no slouches and will not make it easy for him.

(1) KINGS ROAD is speedy and could make the quartet.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) FRONTLINE FIGHTER was not striding out last time and should be given another chance.

(7) DROGHIERE won at the second time of asking and has scope for improvement.

(5) ESQUEVELLE won on debut but found problems in his next two runs. He bears watching.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) IMPOSING ANGEL won on debut and looks sure to go on with that race under her belt.

(11) ALLEZ LES BLEU is holding form and could threaten Imposing Angel.

(2) MONEY FIGHTER is finding form and could challenge. Many with minor money claims including (6) HEAR THE TRUMPET and (10) EDWARD LONGSHANKS.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(5) QUEEN BOMI has improved in blinkers. She will take some beating.

(13) KIND JUDY was beaten by Queen Bomi. She will want revenge.

(2) SPEECHMAKER is holding form and do not be surprised to see the mare get into the action.

(3) WIKKEL SPIKKEL did well in her post-maiden and has scope for improvement.

RACE 9 (1,500M)

(8) NAVAL GUARD is having his peak run and will be toying with them.

(10) CALL ME MASTER was not striding out last time. He will try to make amends.

(5) ICE MAN COMETH needed his last outing and will run well.

(7) DARK TRAVEL disappointed last time. Could upset in the right conditions.