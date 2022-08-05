End on a winning note with My Ami Beach

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) DREAM SCAPE found one too good on debut but that winner did look impressive in that victory. Jockey Piere Strydom makes a welcome return to the Eastern Cape and this is a good early ride. (6) SPRING FEVERshowed promise on local debut and could go one better.

(1) BACK TO FORMENTERA is holding her form but she does also battle to finish off her races. She is more likely to place than win. (2) KLASERIE has some fair form. She is also more likely to place. (3) WONDER WOMAN shows pace when in the mood and could earn some minor money.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(3) MANSOORIYA did not show much on her local debut. That was on the Polytrack. However, she did a lot better on the turf last time. She should run a big race. (1) SUGAR SNAP is coming off a disappointing performance. She may prefer the Polytrack but she has also run some decent races on the turf. (2) ESHRAAQ tends to lack a strong finish. But she could get a soft lead and earn some stake money. (4) ST PATRICK'S DAY has some fair form and could also earn a minor cheque.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) TEARDROPhas made the trip from the Western Cape and looks hard to beat.

(1) MON TRESOR ran well on local debut. This longer distance is not a problem and she should run well again. (2) JAPAN APPROVAL has poor form with blinkers. If they are removed, she is likely to show vast improvement. (3) MI MI APPLE PIE and (4) GIRL SCOUT will do better back on the turf and could pop up in the placings.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) GLOBAL MARK, who has been holding form, has an excellent winning chance. (2) ABSOLU NOIR had not finished off his race when looking dangerous but he could benefit from the master rider Strydom in the irons. (3) V V POWER is unreliable but is also not out of it on his best form. (6) HAMLET ran well on local debut and may not have been at his best on the Polytrack last time.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(2) AMERICAN LANDING is at his best on turf and looks distance-suited. He has a winning chance. (3) BASETSANA was not disgraced on a soft track last time. She was full of running when scoring in her penultimate start. (5) ALMIGHWAAR and (6) DRENGS FERRY were well beaten in the East Cape Derby over this course and distance but are not out of it. (8) JACK AND GINGER, (10) MY BOY REECEY and (11) WILDEST DREAMS have outside chances in a very open race.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) SANTA THERESE was not well drawn but still covered herself nicely when third last time. She has form and could be the one to beat. (2) RAIN IN NEWMARKET has been very consistent without winning form for some time but did have many of these behind her when they met. This course and distance should suit and she should be right there at the finish. (4) INTEGRITY and (6) GOLIGHTLY have had a good year but are in a strong race. (8) DUPLICITY, (10) CELTIC NIGHT, (11) GOLDEN DAH and (12) MAGICAL JAVA have made the trip from the Western Cape and have to be considered possible winners. (13) DAME OF FLAMES was full of running when winning last time but is tackling a stronger lot.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) MARMARA SEA is holding his form and is distance-suited. (2) SAFARI BLUE showed he is not outclassed in this company. (5) NEXUS was a well-backed winner recently and can follow up. (6) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS has been unlucky more than once recently and could score. (8) MY BESTIE was heavily backed when scoring on this track. He can win again.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(9) MY AMI BEACH shows promise with a debut win and a third. The filly could be the one to beat. (1) NARCOS got a deserving second win. He is a threat despite carrying a penalty. (3) RAINING AGAIN quickened late when scoring on local debut and could be better than rated. (4) TICKET TO RIDE should be right there at the finish.