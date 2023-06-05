ST Full-time Report: End of an era for horse racing in S'pore | Loh Kean Yew bids for maiden S'pore Open title

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Horse racing, whose history in Singapore dates back to 1843, will cease operations here in October 2024. The Singapore Turf Club site at Kranji will be returned to the Government by March 2027, making way for housing and other developments in the area.
Next, Loh Kean Yew is bidding to win his maiden Singapore Badminton Open and opens his campaign on Wednesday.
Finally, the Soon siblings delivered the first two golds for the Republic at the ongoing Asean Para Games in Cambodia. The competition ends on Friday.
See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Loh Kean Yew stays patient in solving badminton puzzle
He is working on becoming a better player and a medal prospect at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sporting Life: For the legendary Carolina Marin, adversity brings only one response – Fight
The Spaniard is a former world No. 1 and won the gold medal at 2016 Rio Olympics, writes Rohit Brijnath.
S’pore Turf Club to close Kranji racecourse by March 2027 to make way for housing, other uses
Soon siblings strike gold at 2023 Asean Para Games
It’s been crazy: Song Ui-young on reception by Indonesian fans after joining Persebaya
The Singapore midfielder had to make an abrupt exit at his official unveiling at a club sponsor's store due to overcrowding.
Cristiano Ronaldo lets his hands do the talking in game of padel at VJC
His whirlwind two-day tour was to support two youth scholarships funded by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim.
Much to be proud of, yet so much to work on for Manchester United
Erik ten Hag had a creditable season with the Red Devils, but he is not a miracle worker, writes John Brewin.
Singapore to host FIM World Supercross Championship for the first time
The motorbike race will be held at the National Stadium on Sept 30, two weeks after the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.
In The Driver's Seat: Mercedes look genuinely good as Verstappen itches for challenge
Hamilton was all smiles after the Spanish GP, writes David Tremayne, but nobody is fooling themselves, there is still along way to go.
Singapore baseball player Kohei Wong out to make his mark in Japan
His contract with a Japanese team makes him the first Singaporean to join a professional baseball outfit.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.