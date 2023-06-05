ST Full-time Report: End of an era for horse racing in S'pore | Loh Kean Yew bids for maiden S'pore Open title

Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Horse racing, whose history in Singapore dates back to 1843, will cease operations here in October 2024. The Singapore Turf Club site at Kranji will be returned to the Government by March 2027, making way for housing and other developments in the area.

Next, Loh Kean Yew is bidding to win his maiden Singapore Badminton Open and opens his campaign on Wednesday.

Finally, the Soon siblings delivered the first two golds for the Republic at the ongoing Asean Para Games in Cambodia. The competition ends on Friday.

Loh Kean Yew stays patient in solving badminton puzzle

He is working on becoming a better player and a medal prospect at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: For the legendary Carolina Marin, adversity brings only one response – Fight

The Spaniard is a former world No. 1 and won the gold medal at 2016 Rio Olympics, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Turf Club to close Kranji racecourse by March 2027 to make way for housing, other uses

The closure means the end of over 180 years of horse racing here.

READ MORE HERE

Soon siblings strike gold at 2023 Asean Para Games

Sophie and Colin won the SB13 100m breaststroke titles in Cambodia on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

It’s been crazy: Song Ui-young on reception by Indonesian fans after joining Persebaya

The Singapore midfielder had to make an abrupt exit at his official unveiling at a club sponsor's store due to overcrowding.

READ MORE HERE

Cristiano Ronaldo lets his hands do the talking in game of padel at VJC

His whirlwind two-day tour was to support two youth scholarships funded by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim.

READ MORE HERE

Much to be proud of, yet so much to work on for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag had a creditable season with the Red Devils, but he is not a miracle worker, writes John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to host FIM World Supercross Championship for the first time

The motorbike race will be held at the National Stadium on Sept 30, two weeks after the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

READ MORE HERE

In The Driver's Seat: Mercedes look genuinely good as Verstappen itches for challenge

Hamilton was all smiles after the Spanish GP, writes David Tremayne, but nobody is fooling themselves, there is still along way to go.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore baseball player Kohei Wong out to make his mark in Japan

His contract with a Japanese team makes him the first Singaporean to join a professional baseball outfit.

READ MORE HERE

