ST Full-time Report: End of an era for horse racing in S'pore | Loh Kean Yew bids for maiden S'pore Open title

Horse racing, whose history in Singapore dates back to 1843, will cease operations here in October 2024. The Singapore Turf Club site at Kranji will be returned to the Government by March 2027, making way for housing and other developments in the area.

Next, Loh Kean Yew is bidding to win his maiden Singapore Badminton Open and opens his campaign on Wednesday.

Finally, the Soon siblings delivered the first two golds for the Republic at the ongoing Asean Para Games in Cambodia. The competition ends on Friday.

