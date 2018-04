From left: Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF) chairman Ng Ser Miang with Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) president and guest of honour Tan Chuan-Jin and organising committee chairman Jessie Phua at the SOF charity golf event yesterday. The event took place at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course and featured 138 participants. A total of $550,000 was raised and will go towards supporting SOF initiatives to promote the Olympic movement in Singapore.