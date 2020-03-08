Empty arenas likely: NBA

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) has reportedly told its teams to look into how to play games in an empty arena amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

As fears grow over the spread of the Covid-19 disease, it sent a memo on Friday telling teams to start developing plans on how to play games with only "essential staff" in attendance should that be deemed necessary, ESPN reported.

This would mean the exclusion of fans and media.

NBA superstar LeBron James has said that he would not play if his Los Angeles Lakers side have to play behind closed doors.

"If I show up to the arena and there ain't no fans in the crowd, then I ain't playing," he said.

The NBA had sent out another memo to teams earlier, recommending players to use fist-bumps instead of high-fives with fans. It also said to avoid taking pens, balls and jerseys from fans to sign.

The United States has seen 335 infections and 17 deaths. Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have become ill, with more than 3,500 deaths - the majority of them in China, where the virus originated from Wuhan.

In tennis, French Open organisers are studying different scenarios but are not considering postponement or cancellation of the Grand Slam, they told Agence France-Presse on Friday.

French authorities have decided to cancel events in confined spaces involving more than 5,000 people.

But the outdoor clay-court tennis May 24-June 7 tournament is not affected. Last year, Roland Garros saw a record 520,000 attendance.

"We are on a 13-hectare site which allows the flow of spectators to be organised very differently from football stadiums," said French Tennis Federation director general Jean-Francois Vilotte.

Distribution of gel and mask kits and cancellation of tickets for holders from affected areas are being considered as measures to minimise the risk of contagion.

Vilotte also confirmed that the new Court Philippe Chatrier roof would not make the showpiece arena a confined space.

He explained: "It is covered, but there are spaces between the stands and the roof which make it not a confined enclosure."

Nine people have died of the virus in France, with 653 infected.

Also, tennis players will have to manage their own towels without the help of ball kids in the men and women's tournaments that start in Indian Wells, California, this week. There will be a chair at the back of the court for their use.

Ball kids will also wear gloves.

Player and fan interaction will also be limited.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS