Emotional Daley lauds late dad after win

TOKYO • Britain's Tom Daley paid tribute to his late father Rob after he and partner Matty Lee narrowly edged out hot favourites China to win gold in the synchronised 10m platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday.

The 27-year-old, who revealed he might have missed the Games after knee surgery early last month, wiped away tears on the podium as he finally added gold to the bronzes he won at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

China's Chen Aisen and Cao Yuan, both winners of two golds each at the Olympics, were poised for another title until they made a mess of their fourth dive.

Daley, one of Britain's most recognisable athletes and a prominent voice on gay rights, and Lee took full advantage to deny the all-powerful Chinese their hopes of a golden sweep in diving in Tokyo.

The Britons held their nerve on the last dive to win with 471.81 points, with the Chinese narrowly behind on 470.58 and Russians Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev a distant third on 439.92.

Lee, 23, who said that Daley had been his hero growing up, was left praying poolside before the scores for China's sixth and last dive confirmed the European champions, who also won gold at this year's Diving World Cup, had triumphed at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

For Daley, it is reward for a life lived in the public eye since childhood. He began diving at the age of seven and there was a media frenzy around him when he competed in Beijing as a fresh-faced 14-year-old.

A year later, in Rome, he won gold at the world championships to underline his prodigious talent. But there were growing pains. He was bullied at school and in 2011, his father died of cancer aged 40.

He also failed to live up to the hype in London, and injuries and speculation over his sexuality - he came out as gay in 2013 - saw him contemplate quitting the sport, so Daley attributed his victory on his fourth Games attempt to his dad.

"He never saw me win an Olympic medal, get married, have a child, teach me to drive, have a pint down the pub. My journey started in Plymouth, back in 2001, when I went to a local diving pool and thought it was cool to see divers doing somersaults.

"I know he would have been extremely proud how I have become an Olympic champion. It was always our dream growing up."

Daley still has a shot at another gold in the individual 10m platform on Aug 7, but it will take a while before this victory really sinks in. "This means an incredible amount... To be an Olympic champion after four attempts at it feels extremely special."

